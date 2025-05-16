Damera expands in U.S. with Illinois-based assembly plant

Damera Corporation is expanding into the U.S. with its first electric bus assembly plant, where it will deploy the Karsan eJEST, a zero-emission minibus. Operating as Damera Bus USA LLC (Damera) in the U.S., the company is also leasing a facility to sell and serve the eJEST model. Both facilities will open in the greater Peoria, Ill., area.

The expansion plans were announced at a press conference with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and representatives from the Illinois Deparment of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). Damera plans to invest over $31.5 million over four years for its expansion, with support from a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) agreement. This will also create 90 new full-time jobs.

“Over the past six years, Illinois has pushed to solidify our status as a hub of the EV future and put our shoulder to the wheel to get that vision off the ground and on the road,” Gov. Pritzker said. “With this investment of more than $31.5 million–supported by state incentives–Damera will expand into our state and create 90 new full-time jobs. Through our competitive incentive programs, workforce development and other business attraction efforts, the state is bringing in companies like Damera that not only create jobs and opportunity for our people, but commit themselves to our communities.”

The Karsan eJEST has a capacity of 19 passengers and a range of 130 miles. Damera's Illinois facility will include assembly lines, testing zones, quality control, storage and administrative offices, as well as specialized areas for battery assembly, charging infrastructure and sustainability initiatives.

“As we continue to expand Damera Bus USA LLC’s presence in the United States, our commitment to fostering long-term growth and job creation in the Peoria area remains unwavering. This investment not only strengthens the local economy, but also creates hundreds of new opportunities for the community. We are proud to contribute to a vibrant workforce and are deeply committed to supporting the economic prosperity of the region,” said Damera COO Roger D’Hollander. “This investment aligns directly with the BAA waiver application we have put forward that will facilitate our expansion in the U.S. and help reinforce our long-term vision for the future.”

The company met Team Illinois at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in 2024, which is an annual event that offers state and local economic development teams the opportunity to network directly with international companies considering expanding or relocating to the U.S.

“Illinois continues to attract global leaders in clean energy and advanced manufacturing thanks to our skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and bold vision for a sustainable future,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Damera’s decision to establish their first U.S. assembly plant in Peoria is a testament our strategic investments through REV Illinois, and it marks another step toward cultivating a greener economy for all Illinoisans.”

“The Damera team have been great partners in this process from the very beginning," said Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Region Economic Development Corporation. "We are happy that they chose the Greater Peoria region to be their first location in our country, and we look forward to helping them grow in the community and be another successful business calling the Greater Peoria region home."

As part of the state's comprehensive incentive package, Damera Corporation received a REV Illinois tax credit for its capital investment and commitment to job creation.