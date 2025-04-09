Phoenix Motor, ADASTEC to develop and deploy 40-foot BEBs with Level 4 automated driving capabilities

Phoenix Motor Inc. is partnering with ADASTEC Corp. to develop and deploy 40-foot battery-electric buses (BEB) equipped with Level 4 automated driving capabilities.

"At Phoenix, we're focused on delivering sustainable, intelligent transportation solutions that go beyond just electrification," said Phoenix Motor Inc. CEO Denton Peng. "By partnering with ADASTEC, we're taking a significant leap forward-bringing Level-4 automated technology to our zero-emission platforms. This positions us at the forefront of the future of transit and supports our customers in their goals for cleaner, safer and more efficient mobility."

Phoenix Motor notes the jointly developed 40-foot BEBs will be designed for transit agencies, universities and municipal operators looking to demonstrate and deploy automated vehicles in real-world applications. With advanced perception, mapping and decision-making capabilities, Phoenix Motor says the buses will offer driverless operation in designated environments, helping to address labor shortages while improving service reliability.

"PhoenixEV's Buy America compliant electric buses align perfectly with our SAE Level-4 automated driving platform," said ADASTEC CEO Dr. Ali Peker. "We see this partnership as a strategic step to further expand automated public transit in the United States, building on the real-world experience we have gained through multiple deployments across North America and Europe. By combining PhoenixEV's manufacturing strength with our proven automated driving software platform, we deliver a commercially available, accessible and connected mobility solution that meets today's transportation needs while shaping a smarter and more inclusive future for public transit."

The first BEB is set to debut later this year while demonstration pilots are anticipated to begin in early 2026.