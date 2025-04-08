SFMTA to receive 42 electric drive systems from BAE Systems for hybrid-electric bus fleet.

BAE Systems will provide 42 electric drive systems for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) new fleet of hybrid-electric buses. BAE Systems will deliver its Gen3 electric drive systems to bus manufacturer New Flyer of America for integration into the vehicles.

BAE Systems’ electric drive technology has been operating on SFMTA buses since 2007. BAE Systems notes the Gen3 system builds on proven components with next-generation developments, incorporating advanced materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) with a lightweight, compact design to maximize electrical efficiency.

“BAE Systems’ Gen3 system will help the SFMTA achieve its goals by providing dependable, zero-emission capable technology,” said Vice President and General Manager of Power and Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems Bob Lamanna. “Hybrid buses equipped with our technology will deliver immediate benefits, such as reducing emissions and improving air quality while advancing San Francisco toward a zero-emission transit system.”

BAE Systems notes the Gen3 system includes a traction motor, onboard energy storage and smart-power electronics to create a clean, integrated electric propulsion and accessory power system for the buses. According to BAE Systems, the upgraded modular power control system and electric motor use a reduced number of components, connections and cables, which increases reliability and makes it easier to service while delivering a smooth and quiet ride for passengers.

Hybrid buses with BAE Systems’ electric drive systems offer enhanced efficiency, including engine start-stop and geofencing technology to automatically switch to full electric mode in designated green zones, delivering zero-emission benefits without the need for grid-connected charging.