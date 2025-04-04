City of Annapolis rolls out two new BEBs

The city of Annapolis, Md.’s, leadership celebrated the launch of two new battery-electric buses (BEBs) as the city works to establish a more sustainable public transit system. The two BYD 22-passenger vehicles (model K7M) will replace two aging diesel-powered vehicles that have surpassed their useful lifespan. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, members of the Annapolis City Council and Annapolis Department of Transportation Director Markus Moore cut a ribbon to commemorate the launch of the new buses.

The procurement of the electric buses, including the associated EV charging infrastructure, is part of Mayor Buckley’s 100 percent electric mobility plan and was approved by the Annapolis City Council in 2022 with a total investment of about $1.53 million, which covered the two battery electric buses and one direct current (DC) fast charging system. The funds come from Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) grant funds ($768,867), Federal Transit Administration grant funds ($308,116), Anne Arundel County grant ($250,000) and city of Annapolis capital funds ($210,751).

The electric vehicles will be integrated into the Annapolis fixed-route service.

“These electric buses represent a significant step toward creating a greener Annapolis,” said Mayor Buckley, who has been a vocal advocate for working to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. “By replacing diesel buses with clean energy alternatives, we’re improving air quality, reducing noise pollution and leading by example in our efforts to live more sustainably.”

The city of Annapolis says it is committed to enhancing transit operations through innovative and sustainable practices. The adoption of electric buses aligns with the city's broader goals to promote green energy, reduce emissions and build a more sustainable future for residents and visitors alike.