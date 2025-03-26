Town of Milton Council takes first ride on mid-life diesel-to-electric bus.

The town of Milton, Ontario, Council got a first look at one of Canada’s first mid-life diesel-to-electric bus conversions. The council received a project update and took the electric bus for its first ride, as the bus prepares for road testing and high-voltage training.

The town of Milton is working with Milton-based MTB Transit Solutions on the conversion project. Milton Transit notes the pilot will provide useful details on charging, maintenance, performance and cost related to the conversion process. The town of Milton notes that once in service, the 12-meter (39.4-foot) electric bus will eliminate tailpipe emissions and offer passengers reduced noise and less vibration to make their experience more comfortable.

The town of Milton collaborated with Turbo Studio for the design of the bus, which features solid colors near the wheels to maintain seamless design in case of repairs.

Current work

The bus will begin road testing in April to fine-tune features and procedures such as regenerative braking, battery performance, hill holds, passenger loading, route patterns and acceleration. Milton Transit notes the testing will help the agency understand and optimize the schedule when the bus enters into regular service.

Next steps

MTB will train bus drivers on the new electric bus.

MTB will provide high-voltage training for mechanics and first responders.

MTB will conduct warm weather testing and fine-tune the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The town of Milton and MTB will prepare the bus to enter service in summer 2025.

“We are celebrating a milestone for a project that shows how we work with local partners and innovate to better serve the people of Milton. Transit will become increasingly important in Milton’s future. Electrification is one way to make it even more sustainable,” said Milton Mayor Gord Krantz.

“This bus is a leading example of how we can shift transit vehicles from diesel power to a cleaner source of energy. We are happy to continue our pioneering work with the town on this Canadian first,” said MTB Transit Solutions President Gara Hay.