PhoenixEV partners with Noodoe to accelerate zero-emissions transit sustainability

PhoenixEV is partnering with Noodoe to accelerate innovation and sustainability in zero-emissions electric transportation.

"We are excited to collaborate with Noodoe," said PhoenixEV CEO Denton Peng. "Their industry-leading AI-driven software perfectly aligns with our commitment to intelligent transportation and sustainability, and we look forward to working together to drive the future of electric mobility."

Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang, added, "PhoenixEV's leadership in electric transit buses and vehicle manufacturing complements our software expertise in AI-driven charging management solutions. Together, we're uniquely positioned to support sustainable transportation initiatives and deliver next-generation electric mobility solutions."