Endera’s electric B4 shuttle bus passes Altoona durability testing

Endera’s electric B4 shuttle bus has passed the Altoona durability testing and received an aggregate score of 90.1, the highest in its class, according to the company.

The Altoona test, conducted by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) at the Larson Transportation Institute's Bus Research and Testing Center in Altoona, Pa., is the benchmark for evaluating a vehicle’s ability to endure the demands of transit service. Endera says Its certification provides third-party vehicle safety, durability, performance and reliability verification.

“We are tremendously proud of our Altoona results which prove the superior quality and performance of our electric vehicles,” said Endera CEO John Walsh. “Endera’s differentiator has long been our vertically integrated model that provides our customers with a one-stop shop for all of their electric fleet servicing needs. Coupling this unique service model with the leading safety and efficiency scores in the nation enables us to fulfill our commitment to delivering the most reliable, high-performing and cost-effective transit solutions in the market.”

Endera notes Altoona certification is required for all contractors delivering buses funded by the FTA. According to Endera, passing the test presents a major opportunity for manufacturers, as the FTA still has significant grants available to state, local and tribal governments through the Low or No Emission and Buses and Bus Facilities Programs, which have already awarded more than $1 billion in competitive grants to support investments in American-made transit buses.

The Endera electric B4 shuttle bus features seating for up to 18 passengers and ADA-compliant options.