OCTA invests in 50 New Flyer zero-emission buses

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has contracted New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) for 50 zero-emission buses. The order consists of 40 Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses and 10 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ 40-foot battery-electric buses. The units were added to NFI’s Q4 2024 backlog and are supported by a combination of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and local funding.

OCTA first launched a hydrogen fuel cell-electric pilot program in 2020 and a battery-electric pilot in 2022 – both powered by New Flyer buses. As part of this initiative, OCTA constructed a hydrogen fueling station for transit buses, which NFI says is the biggest in the United States and demonstrates a strong commitment to next-generation technology.

“OCTA’s investment in advanced, high-performance transportation is a win for both Orange County and U.S. bus manufacturing,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “Our partnership of nearly 35 years reflects New Flyer’s ability to deliver reliable, cost-effective and clean transit solutions that support economic growth, job creation and energy efficiency for communities like Orange County.”

NFI says New Flyer’s technology is delivering real-world results for communities that value responsible investment and innovation.