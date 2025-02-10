Oakville Transit expands electric bus fleet

The town of Oakville is expanding its electric bus fleet with the introduction of 15 new Nova LFSE+ large capacity buses, set to be in service this February. This initiative is made possible through joint funding under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), which supports the electrification of approximately 50 percent of the town’s transit fleet.

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton joined Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs) Pam Damoff, members of town council and staff to mark this exciting milestone in the town’s climate action initiatives and ongoing commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions.

In addition to these new 15 large capacity buses and the 15 smaller capacity electric buses introduced in 2023, Oakville is poised to add 12 additional small capacity and 32 large capacity electric buses in the next two years, bringing the total number of electric buses purchased to 74 by 2026.

The new Nova LFSE+ 40-foot large capacity electric buses, manufactured by Nova Bus, will replace some existing diesel buses currently in service and will be used for fixed routes. The new buses can travel up to 350 kilometers (217 miles) on a full charge, with most fixed routes requiring about 225 kilometers (140 miles) of travel in a day.

"I have been advocating for expanded and more accessible public transit in our community since my time on Oakville council, and I am thrilled to see the federal government investing in Oakville to build a greener, more connected city for everyone," Damoff said. “The addition of 15 new electric buses will expand Oakville’s transit capacity, making public transportation greener while improving connectivity for residents. Investments in fleet electrification not only bring Canada closer to net-zero emissions but also make it easier for people to connect with friends and family, access workplaces and engage with their communities."

Oakville says it continues to take steps to support the integration of electric buses to transit’s fleet. In 2011, a new bus garage and service center at the Oakville Transit facility was built, featuring a heightened roof and crane necessary for servicing electric buses. More upgrades are now underway including a 37,000-square-foot extension to the current facility with an innovative electrification system with automated charging infrastructure, along with sustainability features to ensure energy efficiency.

Oakville says the electric buses offer a cost-effective and sustainable choice for public transit systems and will support the town’s climate action efforts to achieve its corporate goal of net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

“Oakville is a leader in clean energy innovation, and we are on track to electrifying half of our transit fleet,” Burton said. “The electrification of our entire transit fleet is only possible with sustained, long-term funding from our provincial and federal partners. Their support is essential to achieving our vision of a fully green, zero-emissions transit system.”

In June 2019, Oakville Town Council unanimously passed a motion declaring a climate emergency in Oakville, establishing the importance of accelerating climate action initiatives, including transit fleet electrification.

The government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the town of Oakville are investing C$66.7 million (US$46.5 million) through ICIP to support the electrification of Oakville Transit’s fleet.