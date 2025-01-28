Long Beach Transit launches its first battery electric commuter bus to service UCLA route

Long Beach Transit (LBT) has launched a battery electric commuter bus, connecting Long Beach to the University of California, Los Angeles’s (UCLA) campus and Westwood Village, Calif.

The agency says that it has been working to embrace innovation, including introducing its first battery-electric bus in 1974 and compressed natural gas buses in 2012. LBT notes it currently operates 100 percent on alternative fuels as part of its efforts to improve its sustainability.

In 2020, LBT pledged to transition to a 100 percent zero-emission fleet by 2040. In the same year, LBT was awarded $7.22 million in state funds from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program and the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to procure five battery-electric coaches. The coaches were built by RIDE, USA.

According to LBT President and CEO Kenneth A. McDonald, the service is a part of the agency’s mission of “connecting communities and moving people to make everyday life better.” McDonald notes that “the partnerships behind this commuter route are invaluable, and we are grateful for the support from our UCLA, Long Beach Airport, state and local partners.”

The commuter coaches began operations on Jan. 27, 2025, for the UCLA/Westwood Commuter Express service. This route is intended to reduce the stress of traveling on the congested 405 freeway for UCLA students, faculty and staff members and visitors. The service has two pick up locations in Long Beach, at the Long Beach Airport and Willow Station where free parking is offered for commuters and three drop-off locations in the UCLA/Westwood area.