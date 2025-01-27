Loudoun County invests in new battery electric buses to operate local public transit system

In the state of Virginia, Loudoun County has added two new battery-electric buses to its local public transit fleet. The buses will be available for use on multiple local bus service routes through Loudoun County Transit.

The county says the buses are a key step in its efforts to achieve the goals of the Loudoun County Energy Strategy, which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation and leading by example in county government operations. Each bus is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 180,000 pounds a year.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, the battery-electric buses will offer a quieter ride for riders and lower operation and maintenance costs than diesel buses for the agency, notes Loudoun County.

The buses are capable of traveling 230 miles on a single charge of the lithium-ion battery, which takes a little more than four hours to charge.