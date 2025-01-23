Decatur Public Transit rolls out new electric hybrid buses

In the city of Decatur, Ill., Decatur Public Transit (DPTS) has rolled out new electric hybrid buses in an effort to provide cleaner transportation for its community. The Gillig E-gen Flex electric hybrids are a part of DPTS’ continued transition to a zero-emissions fleet by 2040.

The buses do not require charging and can operate fully electric for up to 200 miles per day. DPTS says this type of technology will significantly reduce emissions and allow for a much quieter bus altogether.

On the non-electric side, these buses will use B20 Biodiesel. According to DPTS, B20 produces lower emissions, better gas mileage and is cheaper. DPTS will geofence areas for the buses to operate fully electric, typically in higher-populated areas. Once the bus crosses into the geofence area, it automatically converts to 100 percent electric and goes back to hybrid when it leaves the area.

Five hybrids have already been delivered and two were launched on Jan. 17, 2025. DPTS says these new buses will replace diesel buses on two of the most-popular transit routes that operate along MLK Jr. Drive and N Water Street. The other three hybrids, once retrofitted, will join the active fleet in the near future. The five buses were completely funded by federal and state transportation grants.