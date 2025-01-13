Combined investment of C$50.3 million to purchase new electric buses and upgrade Metrobus Transit facilities in city of St. John’s

A combined investment of C$50.3 million (US$34.9 million) between the government of Canada, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the city of St. John’s will help the city of St. John’s purchase new electric buses and upgrade Metrobus Transit’s facilities. The new buses include eight additional hybrid buses and nine zero-emission buses and will help Metrobus start phasing out diesel buses.

An investment of more than C$13 million (US$9 million) in baseline funding through the Canadian Public Transit Fund, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will also help advance key improvements to St. John’s’ public transit system. The funding is conditional on the city of St. John’s submitting a capital plan and signing a funding agreement.

“The federal government is committed to working with our provincial and municipal partners to improve public transit and reduce emissions across the country. The transit upgrades announced today in St. John’s will benefit Metrobus users and help us work towards a more sustainable future,” said Member of Parliament for St. John’s East Joanne Thompson.

“We recognize the importance of public transit in how users access and experience their towns and cities. It is incumbent upon all levels of government to help ensure public transit infrastructure is as environmentally friendly as it can be. This funding will help Metrobus in achieving that goal,” said Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Fred Hutton.

The government of Canada is investing C$22.9 million (US$15.9 million) in the projects through the Public Transit Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing C$16.8 million (US$11.7 million) and the city of St. John’s is contributing C$10.7 million (US$7.4 million).

The projects will serve as a step towards meeting Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“The transportation needs of our population is evolving quickly, and we have seen a significant increase in ridership for Metrobus. This investment into our fleet and infrastructure to support electrification will help build a more sustainable public transportation system that will better meet the needs of our residents, all while reducing our carbon footprint,” said St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen