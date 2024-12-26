King County Metro procures 120 electric vehicles for vanpooling program

King County Metro is adding 120 electric vehicles to its vanpool fleet to expand access to more sustainable transit options. The new seven-passenger vehicles will join the agency’s two dozen electric compact vanpool cars already on the road. Following this procurement, almost 10 percent of the agency’s vanpool fleet will be electric, notes King County Metro.

The agency’s procurement process concluded that the Tesla Model Y is the only currently available, seven-passenger electric vehicle that meets its county’s electrification requirements and federal rideshare vehicle specs for Federal Transit Administration grants. As such, the first procurement will be for the Tesla Model Y. King County Metro says it will continue to explore all available electric vehicle options for future vehicle purchases.

This procurement and the broader vanpool fleet conversion align with the King County Council’s ordinance to electrify the agency’s rideshare fleet by 2030.

Safety features for the Tesla Model Y include lane assistance and collision avoidance assistance. Auto-pilot features will not be activated for vanpool vehicles.

This all-wheel-drive subcompact crossover SUV has an expected range of 330 miles when fully charged. King County Metro says that the average home’s 110-volt service can support up to 75 miles a day. About 90 percent of King County Metro’s current Vanpool round trip mileage is 75 or fewer daily miles. The Model Y also has access to Tesla’s supercharger network, adding quick-charge capability.

The vanpool option aims to attract new commuters into the program, especially in lower-income neighborhoods.