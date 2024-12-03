New Flyer to continue partnership with Hexagon Purus for fifth consecutive year

Hexagon Purus will continue to supply hydrogen cylinders to New Flyer, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. for a fifth consecutive year as the company works to implement zero-emission transportation through a deployment of hydrogen buses and infrastructure.

Hexagon Purus will continue to provide its Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s next generation, zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC™, enabling a driving range of 370-plus miles/ on a single refueling. The total value of this contract is estimated to be approximately $6.3 million.

Production of the Type-4 hydrogen storage cylinders will be out of Hexagon Purus’ facility in Westminster, Md. Since 2020, Hexagon Purus has delivered hydrogen cylinders for more than 200 New Flyer hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit buses.

“We have built a strong relationship with New Flyer over several years and we are very happy to continue supporting them in 2025,” said NFI EVP Mobility and Infrastructure Michael Kleschinski. “There is an increasing demand for zero-emission solutions in public transportation and New Flyer’s hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit bus offering plays a vital role in decarbonizing public transportation”.

The cylinders will be delivered throughout 2025.

"New Flyer’s next generation zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC, is North America’s most advanced hydrogen bus and is built on decades of experience and innovation,” said NFI Strategic Sourcing Vice President Brad Barnes. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Hexagon Purus and look forward to supporting our customers by putting more high-performing hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit buses on the road in North America during 2025.