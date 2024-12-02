Combined investment of C$850,000 to fund electric buses in eight Ontario communities

A combined investment of C$850,000 (US$605,416) from the government of Canada and eight communities in Ontario will help fund the transition to zero-emission electric buses for the eight communities.

Findings from planning studies will advise each community on the key elements required to transition to a zero-emission fleet, including the steps for purchasing electric buses and charging infrastructure. Some communities have completed their studies while others are in the preliminary stage.

According to the government of Canada, planning activities include route mapping and scheduling, identifying the required charging infrastructure, developing step-by-step processes and timelines for electrifying fleets and conducting climate adaptation and resilience assessments.

“We are proud to support these eight studies that will inform communities across Ontario on the best way forward to support their public transit needs while reducing impact on the climate and supporting Canada’s goals to reach net-zero carbon emissions,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

The government of Canada is investing C$841,971 (US$599,649) in eight projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund. The towns of Collingwood, Cobourg, Halton Hills and Milton, the municipality of Chatham-Kent and the cities of Kingston, Thunder Bay and Windsor will contribute a combined C$210,494 (US$149,876).