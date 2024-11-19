TTC launches smart charge management solution in partnership with PowerON Energy Solutions and BetterFleet

In partnership with PowerON Energy Solutions and BetterFleet, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has successfully implemented a smart charge management solution for the TTC's electric buses. This technology will work to enhance the TTC's ability to optimize its electric bus charging operations, supporting the agency's goal of transitioning to a 100 percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

This implementation is part of PowerON Energy Solutions' comprehensive partnership with the TTC as the turnkey provider for electrification infrastructure. PowerON has engaged BetterFleet and ABB E-mobility as subcontractors to deliver this smart charging solution.

"Our partnership with PowerON is vital to the TTC's goal of being completely zero emissions by 2040," said TTC Interim CEO Greg Percy. "We are proud to be paving the way for transit electrification across North America, and bringing new, clean, quiet vehicles to customers and employees across the city of Toronto."

The new charge management system leverages the BetterFleet® charge management platform integrated with ABB E-mobility chargers and will enable optimized charging sequences and dynamic load management. TTC says this technology will ensure that power is allocated efficiently to the right electric buses, helping to meet operational needs while minimizing energy costs. The system was supported by Natural Resources Canada through a $2.5 million contribution under the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program.

"At PowerON, we're committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that make fleet electrification efficient and sustainable," said PowerON Energy Solutions CEO Keegan Tully. "By collaborating with industry leaders like BetterFleet and ABB E-mobility, we're able to develop and implement innovative technologies tailored to our clients' unique needs. This project with the TTC demonstrates our ability to bring together the best in the industry to drive the transition to zero-emission public transit."