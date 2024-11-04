Virginia DRPT releases low and zero emissions guidebook

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (Virginia DRPT) has released its "Modernizing Transit Fleet: A Guide to Low- and Zero-Emissions Transit Buses” comprehensive guidebook. The guide aims to provide Virginia DRPT and its partners with the necessary information and tools to decide on how and if to transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles.

“This guidebook is a critical tool to help transit agencies make informed decisions as they consider a shift to low- and zero-emission vehicles,” said Virginia DRPT Acting Director Zach Trogdon. “It simplifies a complex process, giving agencies clear guidance on everything from funding to deployment.”

The guidebook is divided into five parts, allowing both smaller and larger agencies to easily access the topics most relevant to them. It covers essential areas such as workforce development, funding and procurement, utility coordination, infrastructure considerations and vehicle deployment.

To further support agencies in their transition, DRPT also developed the Fleet Lifecycle Value Evaluation and Electrification Tool (FLEET). This tool includes a readiness checklist and provides a framework for agencies to develop their required transition plan for funding applications. Additionally, it offers financial analysis and emissions reduction tools to help agencies calculate and summarize their fleet's capital and operating costs, as well as estimate vehicle emissions.

Throughout the project, DRPT engaged with various stakeholders, including transit agencies, state departments of transportation, industry partners and utilities. The department conducted listening sessions, interviews and technical working group meetings to gather valuable insights and ensure the guidebook and tools address the needs and challenges faced by the industry.

"Our goal is to support Virginia’s transit agencies in building a cleaner, more sustainable future," Trogdon said. "This guide, along with the FLEET tool, provides the practical resources they need to take that next step."