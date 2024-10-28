San Joaquin Regional Transit District rolls out five hydrogen fuel cell electric buses.

San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) has launched five new hydrogen fuel cell electric buses. The new buses were celebrated by San Joaquin RTD and community leaders for the agency’s efforts to transition 100 percent of its bus purchases to zero-emission vehicles (ZEBs) by 2029.

San Joaquin RTD's adoption of hydrogen technology replaces existing diesel buses, providing operational flexibility through lighter vehicle weight and enhanced performance on local roads. Additionally, these buses add a vital layer of resiliency to the transportation network when it comes to maintaining service during natural disasters.

The hydrogen fuel cell buses help to address key challenges faced with traditional battery electric buses, such as range limitations and grid reliability issues. The buses are set to enhance operational capacity with a range exceeding 300 miles using Ballard Power Systems' fuel cell modules.

Each bus is valued at $1,397,883 and the project is supported by the Federal Transit Administration Federal 5339 (a) and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant funding, California Air Resources Board Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, Senate Bill 1 State of Good Repair funds and Measure K.

"We are honored to pioneer the journey toward sustainable transit solutions in our community," said San Joaquin RTD CEO Alex Clifford. "This initiative not only signifies our investment in cutting-edge technology but also in a cleaner, more efficient and resilient future."