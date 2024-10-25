Rochester RTS awards New Flyer order for 44 Xcelsior heavy-duty transit buses

New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) announced a new firm order from Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) for 44 Xcelsior® clean-diesel heavy-duty transit buses. The contract includes 24 Xcelsior 40-foot buses (24 EUs) and 20 Xcelsior 60-foot buses (40 EUs). The contract was supported by a combination of federal, state and local funding and was added to New Flyer’s backlog in Q3 2024.

“NFI’s relationship with RTS has lasted for more than 25 years and includes the delivery of more than 200 buses,” said Chris Stoddart, president, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “The Xcelsior platform provides a high level of commonality, enabling a seamless integration of these new buses into RTS’s existing fleet. The technological advancements integrated into all lengths and propulsions of our Xcelsior family of buses mean life-cycle savings, best-in-class features, and a superior passenger and driver experience for our customers.”

“Our mission at RTS is to provide safe, reliable, convenient and sustainable transportation,” said RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “To successfully carry out that mission we need a dedicated team, reliable buses and long-standing partnerships with companies like New Flyer. I am happy to say we have all three. We appreciate the relationship we have with New Flyer and look forward to our continued work together.”

New Flyer notes the Xcelsior buses conform to the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles. New Flyer says its technology combines ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, advanced engines and effective emissions controls, resulting in a highly efficient bus with reduced emissions.