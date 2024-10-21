Rochester RTS rolls out its first hydrogen fuel cell electric buses

Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) has added its first two hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to its fleet. The new hydrogen buses are a part of RTS’ efforts to work towards a goal of a 100 percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2040, as set forth by an executive order signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022.

“RTS has always understood the importance of affordable and accessible public transportation for our families and they’re never afraid to push boundaries or embrace new technologies to help expand their services to more Rochester neighborhoods,” said Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY-25). “Today, I was proud to stand with them as we usher in the next innovative era of the RTS fleet: zero emission hydrogen fuel cell buses. The use of this leading-edge technology will help ensure RTS can continue serving our community while also doing their part to combat the climate crisis. I’m grateful to [RTS] CEO Miguel Velázquez and their entire team for their partnership and I look forward to our continued work together.”

RTS began its efforts transitioning to a zero-emission fleet in 2017 when New York State announced grant funding for the first five plug-in battery electric buses in the RTS fleet. Since then, RTS has added 20 battery electric buses and two hydrogen fuel cell buses to its fleet.

“Our mission at RTS is to provide safe, reliable, convenient and sustainable transportation and our pivot to hydrogen fuel cell technology for our buses will help us carry out that mission,” said RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “Hydrogen fuel cell buses give us a zero-emission vehicle that operates much more efficiently and are like diesel buses in terms of range and time to fuel. I thank our elected officials in Washington, Albany and here in the Rochester region, project and industry partners, community stakeholders and the entire RTS team for helping us chart the course to a successful zero-emission transition.”

Since 2022, RTS has received $35.1 million in hydrogen fuel cell-related grant funding for 12 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, five hydrogen fuel cell electric Ford Transit vans, one portable hydrogen refueler and hydrogen-related facility upgrades. The estimated cost of one hydrogen fuel cell bus is approximately $1.4 million.

“Bringing the first hydrogen fuel cell buses to New York State right here in Rochester is a win-win-win that will reduce pollution, boost American jobs and provide residents with state-of-the-art buses,” said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY). “I fought hard to secure the federal funding needed to support RTS’ zero-emission transition because reducing carbon emissions is essential not only for reducing global warming but also for public health and the quality of life in our communities. These new hydrogen buses will keep Rochester moving efficiently and sustainably while cutting harmful pollution, creating good-paying jobs and positioning our region as a leader in clean transportation. I applaud RTS, its partners and everyone who worked tirelessly to make today’s milestone possible.”