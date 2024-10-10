Lewis County Transit selects Ohmium International as electrolyzer supplier for its zero emission transportation network

Ohmium International has been selected as the electrolyzer supplier for Lewis County Transit’s zero emission transportation network.

For the first project, Ohmium will install a 900 kW PEM electrolyzer system to produce green hydrogen at a new zero emissions transit station in Lewis County, Wash. Using city water and clean electricity from the grid, Ohmium's PEM electrolyzer system will provide fuel for Lewis County’s expanding fleet of hydrogen powered buses. Ohmium says that by generating hydrogen onsite, the electrolyzers will help streamline logistics and eliminate the need for fuel delivery.

Ohmium's self-contained electrolyzer system can generate up to 400 kilograms (0.44 short tons) of green hydrogen per day – enough to fuel 10 hydrogen buses. Ohmium says the installation at the Lewis County station is the first of its kind in the region, representing a significant milestone in the transition to zero-emission public transportation in the Pacific Northwest.

“We have found that hydrogen powered buses are extremely well suited for the Pacific Northwest – they perform well in cold climates, with a range that is almost double that of electric vehicles,” said Joe Clark, executive director, Lewis Country Transit. “Ohmium’s comprehensive electrolyzer solution provides an ideal fit for our needs. Ohmium thought through all the details so that we can have everything we need to produce green hydrogen on site, with high efficiency and a small footprint to fit our limited space. We’re looking forward to working with Ohmium on what we anticipate will be the first of many green hydrogen refueling stations in the region.”

The new station is expected to be operational by the summer of 2025. It will support the expansion of Lewis County Transit's hydrogen-powered vehicle fleet, which currently includes three buses, with plans to increase the number to 10 by 2030.

“Green hydrogen powered public transport drastically reduces emissions and can make that sector even more sustainable,” said Ohmium CEO Arne Ballantine. “Our solutions are ideal for public transport stations — they can be installed on site, outdoors, in cold, hot and rainy climates and in very space constrained locations. Our technology is optimized to integrate with renewable energy and the grid and because our solution is hyper-modular, installation time is measured in weeks, not months. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Lewis County Transit and demonstrating the cost effectiveness of green hydrogen for public transportation across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”