MiWay to launch FCEB project.

The city of Mississauga, Ontario, is set to become Ontario’s first municipality to pilot hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) within its transit fleet. MiWay, Mississauga’s transit agency, is launching a FCEB project to move towards more sustainable public transit. Backed by the government of Canada’s Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), which granted approval for funding in December 2022, the city is on track to meet the project deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, and is looking to purchase 10 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses.

In July, the city issued a Request for Information (RFI) for hydrogen fuel supply options to secure a reliable hydrogen fuel supply. The Hydrogen-as-a-Service model aims to minimize operational risks by outsourcing hydrogen production, distribution and dispensing infrastructure operations. The city notes there are nine submissions that are under review from organizations interested in supplying hydrogen to the city. The cost of hydrogen fuel will be requested and covered within the 2026 operating budget.

Sourcing and funding for the new buses

New Flyer Industries, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, is the only manufacturer in Canada that produces FCEBs. A council request has been made to ask for approval to source these buses from New Flyer exclusively.

Around C$20 million (US$14.7 million) is being set aside to purchase 10, 40-foot FCEBs. Up to C$10 million (US$7.4 million) is expected to be reimbursed through the ZETF, which covers 50 percent of eligible project costs.

MiWay has requested an extra C$500,000 (US$367,720) to upgrade important facilities, including the Malton Transit and Central Parkway Body sites to support the new hydrogen buses.

Climate mitigation through MiWay’s transit fleet

If the council approves the initiative, it will support the city’s Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) to reduce corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030, and 80 percent by 2050. It will also showcase Mississauga’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and furthering Mississauga’s role as a leader in sustainable transit solutions.

MiWay is Ontario’s third-largest municipal transit service provider. Nearly 60 percent of MiWay’s buses are hybrid-electric. The buses resulted in a 30 percent reduction in diesel fuel consumption per year and 5.1 million kilograms (5,134 metric tons) of avoided GHG emissions per year.

The city recently became an associate member of the Canadian Hydrogen Association, a national, non-profit association that represents industry, academic, end-users and other stakeholders in Canada’s hydrogen sector. The city is also working to establish a hydrogen network hub that will bring together key players to promote and create a local hydrogen ecosystem (fuel, fueling infrastructure, equipment, trucks and buses) to reduce GHG emissions reductions. The hub will also drive technological advancements, increase local jobs and grow the economy.

“As a city, our goal is to look for innovative ways to lower corporate emissions, including our emissions from our transit fleet. We’re committed to investing in zero- and lower-emission vehicles and cleaner fuels, like hydrogen, which are becoming more available and include fuel cell technology for transportation. This decision to embrace hydrogen fuels shows Mississauga’s dedication to reducing its dependency on fossil fuels and its effort to become more environmentally friendly,” said Geoff Wright, city of Mississauga manager and chief administrative officer.

“MiWay is taking big steps towards transitioning to a zero-emission transit with major investments in our fleet. Since 2019, MiWay has been working to replace its diesel buses and bring lower emission vehicles in addition to now piloting and investing in new vehicle technologies like hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to meet the targets set out in the CCAP,” said city of Mississauga/MiWay Director of Transit Eve Wiggins.

The corporate report will go to the council Sept. 25 for final approval.