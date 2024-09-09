City of Gardena, Calif., deploys seven new zero-emission buses on 'International Clean Air Day'

The Gardena Public Transportation System (GTrans) in Gardena, Calif., celebrated “International Clean Air Day”, by deploying an additional fleet of zero-emission buses and launching a new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station, bringing the agency's fleet to a total of 13 zero-emissions buses.

The new addition to the agency's fleet is a part of its initiative to become a “zero emissions transportation city” by the year 2034, noted to GTrans Assistant Director of Transportation, Dana Pynn.

"Today marks a major step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Ernie Crespo, director of transportation at GTrans. “We are excited about the impact our CNG stationand the deployment of our newest zero-emission buses will have on the community. This investment reflects our pledge to move away from gasoline, reduce emissions, improve air quality and enhance the reliability and comfort of our service. It’s all part of our ongoing mission to create a more sustainable and connected future for Gardena."

The new zero-emission buses, manufactured by Gillig, will also help GTrans to modernize its fleet and deliver a better experience for passengers. Pynn said the new buses are “equipped with advanced technology to enhance passenger comfort and safety, including improved seating, air conditioning systems, ADA-compliant features and state-of-the-art security measures.”

New CNG fueling station

The new CNG station is designed to power GTrans’ existing CNG-powered vehicles that, coupled with zero-emission buses, are central to Gardena’s public transportation system.

This project is funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and a grant from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Review Committee (MSRC) under the AB 2766 Discretionary Fund Work Program, highlighting the collaborative effort to promote cleaner energy solutions. Those solutions include, but are not limited to:

Advanced technology: Equipped with the latest in CNG fueling technology, the facility ensures efficient and safe refueling and maintenance of buses, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency

Equipped with the latest in CNG fueling technology, the facility ensures efficient and safe refueling and maintenance of buses, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency Environmental benefits: CNG is a cleaner alternative to diesel, producing significantly lower levels of harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Renewable natural gas (RNG) will be used as transportation fuel in the form of CNG, which creates even greater emissions reduction benefits. The transition supports GTrans' goal of reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a healthier environment.

CNG is a cleaner alternative to diesel, producing significantly lower levels of harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Renewable natural gas (RNG) will be used as transportation fuel in the form of CNG, which creates even greater emissions reduction benefits. The transition supports GTrans' goal of reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a healthier environment. Economic efficiency: The use of CNG as a fuel source is not only environmentally responsible, but also cost-effective. It helps to lower fuel costs and reduce dependency on imported oil, providing long-term economic benefits for the community

“The city of Gardena is committed to improve our overall impact to our environment. By transitioning to CNG and zero-emission buses, the city of Gardena and GTrans is taking a decisive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and enhance the overall health and well-being of the community. We thank our partners in federal and local government by helping us fund these initiatives.” said Clint Osorio, city manager for the city of Gardena.