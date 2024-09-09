Durham Region Transit receives first six BEBs.

Durham Region Transit (DRT) has received its first six battery-electric buses (BEBs). The BEBs will allow DRT to assess and plan for the agency’s transition to a full fleet of zero-emission buses.

Funding for first six BEBs

The purchase of the first six BEBs and associated equipment and infrastructure was made possible through C$12.1 million (US$8.9 million) in funding from the Canada Community-Building Fund (formerly the federal Gas Tax Fund), a federal program administrated by Infrastructure Canada.

The Durham Region and DRT have also signed a credit agreement with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which will be used to purchase up to 98 additional electric buses. This agreement provides the region with low interest financing of up to C$62 million (US$45.7 million) during the next four years.

Operational details

The first six electric buses, supplied by Nova Bus, will operate from the Oshawa, Ontario, depot, where dedicated chargers installed by EnerFORGE, part of Oshawa Power Group of Companies, will support daily operations. The buses will initially be deployed on routes with high rider volume and long cycle times, such as the PULSE routes, and gradually be circulated through other routes to assess operational performance. DRT notes each bus can travel at least 225 kilometers (139.8 miles) before needing to return to the garage.

“These new electric buses are a critical step in our journey towards a zero-emission future. By reducing transit vehicle emissions, we are fostering a healthier, more sustainable Durham Region for generations to come,” said John Henry, regional chair and CEO for the Durham, Ontario, Region.

Bill Holmes, general manager of DRT, added, “The introduction of these electric buses will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also provide reliable and efficient service to our growing ridership. This is just the beginning of the work supporting our objective for a sustainable transit future.”