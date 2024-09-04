Houston Metro rolls out first zero-emission electric buses on two bus routes.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) has rolled out its first zero-emission electric buses on two bus routes, as the 402 Bellaire Quickline has transitioned to an all-electric fleet, replacing aging buses, while the 28 OST - Wayside now has five electric buses in its fleet.

“These improvements are an investment in our customers. The new electric buses meet our broader goals of ensuring the system is accessible, equitable and helps us close environmental justice gaps,” said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “Both routes service some communities that include minority, low-income and transit-dependent populations. It is so important we provide these customers with an easy and safe choice that they will be excited to ride.”

The 402 Bellaire Quickline runs from Chinatown to the Medical Center, serving southwest Houston, Gulfton and the city of Bellaire, Texas. The 28 OST-Wayside route serves neighborhoods such as Fifth Ward, which has historically grappled with air pollution.

Moving away from diesel buses is a key component of the authority’s initiative to build a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly transit system. While Houston Metro already operates more than 400 clean-running diesel-electric hybrid buses, a Federal Transit Administration grant will ensure the agency has 20 electric buses and 14 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in total in the coming years.