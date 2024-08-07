BetterFleet, InductEV partner on charge management solution with wireless EV charging

BetterFleet™'s charge management system and InductEV’s wireless charging solution has successfully completed the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) interoperability testing and validation. This is expected to bring on improved fleets throughout North America to enable the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

In deployments in the U.S. and Europe, InductEV’s high-power wireless vehicle charging technology works to enhance reliability and performance while reducing the total cost of ownership. It also readily integrates with physical environments and with BetterFleet’s existing charge management solutions, simplifying EV charging infrastructure deployment for fleet operators.

BetterFleet software for fleet transitioning planning and charge management works to optimize and manage the transition to electric vehicles.

“We are thrilled with the successful completion of interoperability testing with BetterFleet,” said Adam Halsey, head of Canadian business development, InductEV. “This achievement marks a significant step forward in the evolution of fleet charging for North American transit and commercial fleets.”

“As a company dedicated to best-in-class fleet management solutions, our collaboration with InductEV further underscores our commitment to providing innovativeand interoperable solutions that help our customers achieve their zero-emission goals,” added Sasha Pejcic, North America managing partner at BetterFleet.

The just-completed testing confirmed communication between the BetterFleet charge management system (CMS) and InductEV wireless chargers through the OCPP standard protocol. This integration enables automated vehicle authorization as they approach the chargers and ensures a smooth and efficient charging process.

Additionally, the testing confirmed advanced, smart-charging capabilities that allow for optimal load management on the grid by managing scheduling and control at the wireless charger directly. These innovations enhance the overall efficiency and sustainability of fleet operations.