Saskatoon Transit adds two electric buses to fleet

Saskatoon Transit has brought on two new Nova LFSe+ battery-electric buses (BEBs) to its public transit fleet. The vehicles are part of the city of Saskatoon's, Saskatchewan,

efforts to establihing a sustainable method of public transportation.

The agency piloted a BEB during a 12-month period beginning in July 2020. The pilot project worked to evaluate the performance and feasibility of BEBs in Saskatoon’s climate, providing key data to inform future investments in BEBs.

Building on the pilot project's success, city council approved an initial investment in BEBs in December 2021 as part of the broader C$115.4 million (US$83.5 million) revised 2023-2031 fleet renewal strategy.

“This is an exciting step toward building a transit fleet that meets current and future ridership demands and our long-term sustainability goals,” said Michael Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit. "Access to safe and efficient public transportation is an effective way to cut greenhouse gas emissions and these battery-electric buses are an example of how we can reach environmental targets and provide a cleaner option for Saskatoon."