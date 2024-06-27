Phoenix Motor launches PhoenixEV brand following Proterra acquisition

Phoenix Motor Inc. has begun the integration of its recent aquisition of the Proterra transit bus division into its existing medium-duty business, heralding a new encompasing brand: PhoenixEV. This strategy combines the expertise and innovation of two dominant industry players.

PhoenixEV has already deployed 1,200 units, serving communities throughout the U.S. This union of capabilities in medium and heavy-duty shuttles, trucks, school buses and transit buses, coupled with a team operating out of California and South Carolina, enables PhoenixEV to expand it customer base. PhoenixEV is now capable of offering combined solutions for various classes and applications in the commercial fleet, school and transit markets.

PhoenixEV is also equipped to provide a comprehensive suite of zero-emission solutions to meet the diverse needs of fleets and municipalities across North America.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity of PhoenixEV," said Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV. "This marks an exciting chapter for our company, as our updated logo and branding reflect our commitment to pushing the boundaries of zero-emission technology and spearheading sustainable transportation."