New ABB multi-sleeve adaptor to help protect wiring in heavy-duty vehicles

ABB Installation Products' new Harnessflex® Interconnect system helps to alleviate faulty electrical connection, preventing a heavy-duty vehicle or electric vehicle (EV) from experiencing halts in movement. ABB Installation Products notes heavy-duty vehicles endure constant vibration, impact and strain, which can compromise vehicle safety and lead to costly downtime.

The Harnessflex® Interconnect system is a multi-sleeve adaptor designed for universal compatibility across common types of cable protection and Harnessflex® fittings and connector interfaces, simplifying and strengthening cable-to-connector stability essential to the reliable operation of heavy-duty vehicles.

"The electrical wiring within a heavy-duty EV is essential, enabling performance and productivity and ultimately, cost-effectiveness," said Nathan Cook, global business leader for cable management products, ABB Installation Products. "Heavy-duty EVs are prone to critical electrical failure if connectors aren’t well protected. ABB’s Harnessflex Interconnect system brings unilaterally effective connector protection compatibility that works with our fittings and other common types of cable protection a harnessmaker may use to help boost uptime.”

The rise of heavy-duty EVs and shifting regulatory requirements necessitates robust electrical systems capable of handling higher voltages and operating temperatures, as well as protecting vital connections from demanding conditions and harsh operating environments.

“Vehicle makers face capacity constraints as they work to meet tighter industry standards. ABB is creating solutions to help streamline installation, optimize cable protection and significantly improve the overall reliability of heavy-duty vehicles,” said Andrea Castella, EVP and general manager, ABB Installation Products for Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. “ABB’s Harnessflex Interconnect system expands our electrification solutions across a broad range of high-use transportation and heavy-duty applications.”