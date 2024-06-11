Combined investment of C$1.7 million to support transit investments in British Columbia

A joint investment of C$1.7 million (US$1.3 million) between the government of Canada and the province of British Columbia will support transit studies, planning projects, vehicle purchases and supporting infrastructure in rural communities across British Columbia.

“Public transit makes getting around easier, helps tackle climate change and better connects communities," said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities. "We are proud to support these projects and will keep working with rural communities from coast to coast to coast to help meet their unique needs.

On Gabriola Island, B.C., the funding will support their community bus system, Gabriola’s Environmentally Responsible Trans-Island Express (GERTIE). They will buy two electric passenger buses to replace the two passenger diesel buses currently in service. They will also buy two electric vehicle chargers to support the transition to greener transit.

“The addition of two electric buses to the Gabriola Community Bus Foundation’s fleet is an exciting and significant step towards supporting a reliable, even lower-carbon transit option, on Gabriola," said Vanessa Craig, RDN director area B and chair, Regional District of Nanaimo Board. "I extend my thanks to the government of Canada for their support, which is critical to enabling our small community to reach this milestone and to the Bus Foundation’s Board and staff for their vision of what a community bus system can be.”

The Indigenous communities of Squamish Nation, Stellat'en First Nation, Xaay Daga Dlaang Society and the Xatsull First Nation (Soda Creek Indian Band) will also buy new vehicles. The Cranbrook, Malahat First Nation, Musqueam Capital Corporation and the qathet Regional District will undertake transit studies and planning projects to establish transit options for their communities.

The government of Canada is investing C$1.7 million (US$1.3 million), adding to the C$130,000 (US$94,263) contribution from the province of British Columbia. Local municipalities and recipients will also be providing C$213,474 (US$154,790) contribution to the project.