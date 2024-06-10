Joint investment of C$17.4 million to help improve public transit in city of Brampton, Ontario, Peel Region

A joint investment of more than C$17.4 million (US$12.6 million) between the government of Canada, the government of Ontario, the city of Brampton, Ontario, and the Peel Region will help improve public transit in the city of Brampton and Peel Region.

The funding will enable the city of Brampton to purchase 15 made-in-Canada buses to replace vehicles that have reached the end of life and install modern fare payment systems and automatic vehicle location technology. It will also make it possible for Peel Region to purchase 23 specialized transit accessible buses and two electric TransHelp buses. As part of this investment, Peel Region will also upgrade its bus garages to accommodate battery-electric buses, which are being added to its fleet.

“Investing in public transit is essential to ensuring Canada’s economy reaches its full potential. Better transit makes it quicker and more affordable for Canadians to get to where they need to go, all while reducing emissions. Today’s investment to help two growing transit agencies buy new buses will make it a more efficient, reliable and comfortable experience to get around Peel Region on public transit,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

“Public transit is invaluable in connecting communities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping make lives easier for all Canadians. I am proud that we are making this investment and am excited to see the impact it will have for the people of Peel Region,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

The government of Canada is investing C$6.9 million (US$5.1 million) in three projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which supports the building, expansion and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks. The government of Ontario is investing C$5.8 million (US$4.2 million) and the city of Brampton and Peel Region are investing a combined C$4.6 million (US$3.3 million).

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the government of Canada is investing more than C$180 billion (US$130.7 billion) for more than 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

In Ontario, the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s Public Transit Infrastructure Stream has already approved more than 400 projects to improve public transit. The government of Canada has committed C$8.3 billion (US$6 billion) to the program and the government of Ontario has committed C$7.3 billion (US$5.3 billion).

The government of Canada’s 2024 budget includes that any community seeking to access long-term, predictable funding through the government of Canada’s forthcoming permanent public transit fund will be required to take action that directly creates housing supply. This includes measures to:

Eliminate all mandatory minimum parking requirements within 800 meters (0.50 miles) of a high-frequency transit line.

Allow high-density housing within 800 meters (0.50 miles) of a high-frequency transit line.

Allow high-density housing within 800 meters (0.50 miles) of post-secondary institutions.

Complete a Housing Needs Assessment for all communities with a population greater than 30,000.

“We are thankful to the federal government for making much needed further investments in Brampton Transit. The support will help public transit in Brampton significantly. By replacing buses that have reached their end of life and embracing innovation by implementing new, modern fare systems and vehicle location technology, we are ensuring a seamless journey for all. As Canada’s fastest-growing transit network, our ridership surge defies norms, demonstrating the indispensable role of Brampton Transit. Investments like this allow us to continue to meet the needs of our riders and with an unwavering focus on sustainability and connectivity, we’re shaping a future where transit is not just efficient, but environmentally responsible. Brampton Transit is not just a service; it’s a pathway to a greener, more connected tomorrow,” said Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown.

“Peel’s door-to-door specialized public transit service enables residents with disabilities to travel without barriers and maintain their independence. Working in tandem with other levels of government allows us to make great strides toward creating a place where everyone enjoys a sense of belonging and has access to the services and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Nando Iannicca, chair, Peel Region.