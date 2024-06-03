CTDOT developing bus infrastructure plans for Windham regional transit district

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans for the Windham regional transit district to receive, store and charge electric buses as part of phase 1 of a three-phase build out.

The project involves bringing in new electrical and water services, charging equipment, fire suppression and necessary HVAC upgrades, as well as expanding the existing maintenance building to have two additional maintenance bays.

According to CTDOT, the design for the project will be completed in December 2024, with construction anticipated to start in summer 2025, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. The project will be undertaken with 100 percent state funds.