Joint investment of C$188,116 to help city of Sarnia, Ontario, transition to electric buses

A joint investment of C$188,116 (US$137,663) from the government of Canada and the city of Sarnia, Ontario, will help develop a plan to transition to a fleet of zero-emission public transit buses in the city of Sarnia. The transition builds on targets identified in Sarnia’s Climate Change Action Plan and will focus on examining the economic, technological and environmental benefits of fleet electrification while also identifying any risks and key barriers.

“As we work to meet the targets identified in our Climate Change Action Plan, we want to make sure crucial green initiatives advance in a way that is well thought out and benefits both taxpayers and the environment in a sustainable way," said Mayor of Sarnia Mike Bradley. "The development of an implementation strategy will be a tremendous step towards that and one we couldn’t take without this support from our partners at the government of Canada and CUTRIC.”

The government of Canada is contributing C$150,493 (US$110,131) to the project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The city of Sarnia is contributing C$37,623 (US$27,533).

The city of Sarnia and the government of Canada are partnering with the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) on the electrification of Sarnia's fleet. CUTRIC’s mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration, and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada’s low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

“Transitioning to low-carbon transit in Sarnia is about more than reducing emissions, it’s about investing in the community’s future. Sarnia is already a leader in hydrogen," said CUTRIC President and CEO Josipa Petrunić. "Now, through embracing sustainable public transportation solutions, Sarnia is not only safeguarding the environment, but fostering economic growth and joining a growing urban mobility revolution. CUTRIC and the city of Sarnia share a vision for progress and we’re proud to be charting a course toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow.”