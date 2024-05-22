Quebec's Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Métis-sur-Merhttps regions receive federal investment to improve rural transit

The government of Canada is investing C$5.4 million (US$4 million) in funding to work to improve public transit in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region and the communities of Métis-sur-Mer, Quebec. The funds will be used on three main projects, including to purchase buses/vehicles, install charging stations and conduct a transit assessment.

"When we invest in the quality of our transportation services, we also strengthen ties between people, broaden access to essential services and foster the creation of more sustainable and inclusive environments," said Member of the House of Commons of Canada Diane Lebouthillier.

"That's why the government of Canada is proud to support three rural public transit projects in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region and the Métis-sur-Mer regions. It's more than just the addition of a new vehicle or routes, it's an investment in a future where everyone can prosper and where our rural communities can flourish."

The funding will be used to purchase three zero-emission vehicles, with seating for six to eight passengers and three charging stations to offer on-demand transit connecting the municipalities of Métis-sur-Mer, Grand-Métis, Baie-des-Sables et Saint-Octave de Métis in the lower St. Lawrence region.

The Régie Intermunicipale de Transport Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine (RÉGÎM) will also receive funding to purchase 21 buses, including 10 for accessible paratransit, 11 regular buses, 12 charging facilities and 38 charging stations, which includes 18 fast charging stations. Funding is also being provided in support of a regional transit feasibility study.