Lawrence Transit partners with Iris Cliff on electric bus designs

Lawrence Transit has partnered with Assiniboine and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Illustrator Iris Cliff on the designs of the most recent electric buses to join the fleet.

The buses are part of Lawrence Transit’s zero-emission fleet and are the sixth and seventh electric buses acquired so far through the “Low- or No-Emission” grant program. Lawrence Transit will be receiving four more electric buses in 2025, making up nearly a quarter of the total fleet.

Cliff worked with transit staff in 2023 to make the project come to life and 13 graphics were chosen to capture and celebrate symbols and architecture found in the city of Lawrence, Kan.