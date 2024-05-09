Latest CUTRIC report details zero-emission bus implementation plan for Brampton Transit

The latest report from the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) details the outcomes of its collaboration with Brampton Transit to develop a comprehensive zero-emission bus implementation and rollout plan for Brampton Transit’s fleet.

CUTRIC notes the C$1.1. million (US$801,784) project, which is partially funded by the government of Canada through the Zero Emission Transit Fund, encompasses a thorough transition plan for Brampton Transit that considers economic, technological, environmental, social and policy factors.

The study presented three scenarios, comparing costs, lifecycle emissions, infrastructure needs and feasibility. The study outcome recommends Brampton Transit adopts a mixed fleet approach, utilizing both battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell bus technologies and infrastructure.

The summary report of the project can be found here.