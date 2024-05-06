Siemens launches Depot360 for zero-emission fleet operations in Canada

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has launched Depot360 in Canada, a portfolio to optimize fleet electrification and assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transit industry. The initial focus of the solution is on logistics vehicles, municipal transit and private bus fleets within depot, warehouse and terminal facilities.

"The electrification of transportation is complex and requires a growing system of partners to tackle this enormous challenge," says Faisal Kazi, Siemens Canada CEO. "Siemens is committed to helping Canadian customers manage and simplify their fleet electrification with innovative solutions, including locally-developed software."

The two initial offerings from the Depot360 portfolio are Depot360 Managed Services and Depot360 Charging-as-a-Service.

Depot360 Managed Services optimizes charging and fleet infrastructure operations to maximize fleet performance, lower energy costs, reduce cost-per-kilometer and meet sustainability goals. To enable the Managed Services offering, Siemens has developed the Depot360 AI Platform. Approximately half of the employees developing the software are based in Canada.

Using this platform and its algorithms, a team of Siemens experts monitors and manages the charging infrastructure and fleet performance. Risks are proactively identified and resolved to improve fleet operations. Depot360 aims to guarantee charging station uptime and vehicle state-of-charge (SoC) for route completion.

Depot360 Managed Services will also help customers reduce energy costs with load-shifting (charging at off-peak, less expensive hours), and peak-shaving (schedule-based load management) capabilities. In future, participating fleets will be able to provide their Distributed Energy Resources to wholesale markets for further energy cost savings.