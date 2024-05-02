MBTA awards zero-emission bus order to New Flyer.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has awarded North American Bus and Coach (NFI) subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. a contract for up to 460 next-generation Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ 40-foot battery-electric transit buses (BEBs). The contract includes a firm order for 80 vehicles, including 48 buses with New Flyer’s standard two-door configuration and 32 buses with an additional streetside door for dual-side boarding, plus options for an additional 380 buses.

The purchase will be supported by funds awarded through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission (Low-No) grant program. The contract was added to New Flyer’s backlog in Q4 2023.

The new three-door design option for 40-foot buses is one of New Flyer's latest technical advancements, ensuring faster, more flexible platform boarding and enhanced passenger experience.

“The Xcelsior CHARGE NG incorporates the latest innovations of our battery-electric bus technology, which leads to a more efficient vehicle with longer range and better serviceability. The use of our proven Xcelsior platform will also make it easier for the MBTA to integrate these new vehicles into their fleet, due to the high commonality in training, parts and service operations for the different propulsion options across the Xcelsior product family,” said Chris Stoddart, president, NFI. “The 25-year relationship between New Flyer and the MBTA has included more than 1,200 bus deliveries and is built on a mutual commitment to providing innovative and forward-focused transit solutions for the people of Boston and its surrounding areas.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements: high-energy batteries, advanced protective battery packaging for easy installation and simpler serviceability and a lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90 percent energy recovery.