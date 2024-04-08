City of Hallandale Beach, Fla., launches all-electric bus fleet.

The city of Hallandale Beach, Fla., has launched the Cloud, an all-electric bus fleet. The fleet of nine electric vehicles began service on April 5 and is the largest electric bus fleet owned by any municipality in south Florida.

“The City of Hallandale Beach is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2055 and the Cloud bus fleet is just one of many initiatives we’re implementing to achieve this,” Dr. Jeremy Earle, city of Hallandale Beach manager. “By embracing clean, electric power, we’re paving the way for a healthier environment and higher quality of life standards that our residents and visitors can be proud of.”

The Cloud is one piece of the city’s planned electric transportation system that includes e-bikes, electric vehicles and more. The city’s police department already has 13 all-electric vehicles as part of its fleet of service vehicles, along with 49 hybrid Police Interceptor vehicles, the largest in the U.S.

Totaling $5.9 million, the Cloud fleet and charging infrastructure was made possible thanks to a Florida Department of Transportation grant worth $3.4 million and a contribution of $2.5 million from the city of Hallandale Beach.

The free Cloud service features expanded bus routes, including two additional stops to Walmart and Aventura Mall, and larger vehicles to better serve the needs of the community. Four different routes will run Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 7:54 p.m., depending on the route/day.