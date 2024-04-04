Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission acquires first three LFSe+ buses from Nova Bus.

The Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission (BVRTSC) in Banff, Alberta, is continuing to move forward with the electrification of its bus fleet by acquiring its first three LFSe+, the 40-foot long-range battery electric bus model of Nova Bus.

The LFSe+ is the all-electric bus model of Nova Bus, which runs year-round in several cities across Canada and the United States.

“We are delighted to be introducing Nova Bus LFSe+ battery electric buses into our fleet at the Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission. As we operate Roam Transit services within and around Banff National Park, environmental stewardship is paramount. Embracing advanced technologies to reduce emissions underscores our commitment to sustainable transit. Adding more electric buses marks a pivotal moment in our transition journey, furthering our partnership with Nova Bus and advancing towards a greener future,” said Martin Bean, CEO of Roam Transit.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with the Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission and happy they are integrating the electric version of the safe and reliable Nova Bus buses they are accustomed to,” says Krzysztof Trembecki, interim president of Nova Bus. “The Bow Valley Regional Transit Services Commission’s bold and proactive electrification plan is a good example of how smaller fleet transit agencies can successfully transition to all electric buses. We are glad we can accompany all our clients in their transition to electromobility.”