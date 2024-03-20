Cincinnati Metro receives $3.8 million in state EPA grant for more sustainable vehicles

Cincinnati Metro has been awarded $3.8 million in funding by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to purchase four diesel-electric hybrid transit buses.

The new buses will replace four diesel-powered buses that have been in service since 2013, marking another milestone in Cincinnati Metro’s commitment to reducing emissions and embracing innovative public transportation methods.

“We are extremely grateful to the Ohio EPA for their generous grant," said Darryl Haley, CEO, Cincinnati Metro. "This investment not only allows us to modernize our transit system, but also demonstrates our continued commitment to providing cleaner, more sustainable transportation options for our community."

Anticipated to be on the road in 2025, the four buses will join Cincinnati Metro’s growing fleet of 201 mini-hybrid buses and 10 similar hybrid-electric buses, which will be unveiled later this month. Hybrid-electric buses incorporate advanced energy-saving methods, resulting in significantly reduced energy consumption compared to fully diesel-powered buses.

The grants come from the Diesel Emission Reduction Grant (DERG) program. Funding for this program is provided by the Federal Highway Administration’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.