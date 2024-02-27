GILLIG opens engineering center, acquires select assets from Lightning eMotors and Lightning Systems

GERCO LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GILLIG, has acquired select assets from Lightning eMotors and Lightning Systems through a receivership sale and has hired several former engineering employees of the company. The acquisition will also mark the launch of GILLIG's new Colorado Technology Center, which will serve as an engineering hub for the company.

Based in Loveland, Colo., Lightning specialized in repowering commercial vehicles and developing electric powertrains and analytics capabilities. GERCO was selected as the purchaser from a court appointed receiver and the acquisition of assets was approved by the court. Lightning discontinued its business operations prior to GERCO’s purchase, including the sale and servicing of commercial vehicles. Lightning’s business operations were not acquired and will not be resumed by GERCO or GILLIG. With this acquisition, GILLIG is aiming to expand its electric powertrain engineering capacity as the demand for zero-emission transit solutions continues to increase.

"This exciting acquisition focuses on a talented team of former Lightning employees and the tools they need to support GILLIG’s roadmap," said Derek Maunus, GILLIG’s president and CEO. “GILLIG’s mission to design, build and support America’s safest, most reliable heavy-duty transit buses has not changed. The acquisition allows us greater engineering capacity to integrate quickly evolving zero-emission technologies. As we look to the future generations of GILLIG's celebrated battery-electric bus, these additional engineering and technological resources will accelerate GILLIG's leadership in zero-emission buses by increasing our powertrain expertise, forging even greater capacity to innovate and execute with excellence."