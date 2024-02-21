Foothill Transit orders 12 double deck, zero-emission buses from Alexander Dennis.

NFI Group Inc. subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited has been awarded a contract to build 12 new battery-electric Enviro500EV double deck buses for its California customer, Foothill Transit.

Foothill Transit serves the San Gabriel and Pomona valley areas in eastern Los Angeles, Calif.

The double decker buses will serve Foothill Transit's Silver Streak route to downtown Los Angeles when the 12 buses arrive in 2026. The double deck design will help to maximize passenger capacity while cutting out local emissions. The incoming double deckers will join two earlier Enviro500EV pilot buses which were delivered in 2021.

The new buses will utilize Alexander Dennis’s zero-emission bus platform technology recently launched in the UK and the Asia-Pacific region.

“This investment in zero emissions technology aligns with our vision for a sustainable future," said Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes. "We are proud to partner with Alexander Dennis to bring these cutting-edge double deck electric buses to our communities. This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing reliable, eco-friendly and efficient transit services.”

This award stands as the second contract for Alexander Dennis's Enviro500EV double deck buses in North America following the relaunch of Buy America-compliant production with Big Rig Manufacturing.

The addition of these 12 double-deck zero-emission battery-electric buses is part of Foothill Transit's broader strategy to modernize its fleet and contribute to the broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Recent additions have included 33 fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ single deckers from NFI sister company New Flyer of America.

“We are excited to once again be working Foothill Transit," said Stephen Walsh, vice president for Alexander Dennis in North America. "After trials with two earlier Enviro500EV pilot buses, Foothill Transit’s selection of Alexander Dennis next-generation technology for its Sliver Streak route is a huge vote of confidence for us. With increased energy storage, revised drivetrain configuration and modular battery configurations, the Enviro500EV with next-generation technology will improve range and other capabilities vital to the mixed profile of inner-city roads and freeways that are features of the Silver Streak route.”