Combined investment of C$21.4 million to modernize Société de transport de Sherbrooke and electrify vehicles

A combined investment of C$21.4 million (US$15.8 million) between the government of Canada, the government of Quebec and the Société de transport de Sherbrooke (STS) will help modernize the STS and electrify its vehicles.

More than C$18.6 million (US$13.8 million) of the funding will support the electrification of the STS operations center, as well as the expansion of the main building, the installation of a new electric entrance and the acquisition and commissioning of charging stations for the 40 future 100 percent electric buses. The vehicles come from the contract announced on May 8, 2023, for the acquisition of 1,229 electric city buses from Nova Bus.

In addition, C$2.8 million (US$2.1 million) is being invested to improve the customer experience. Boarding will be made easier and faster thanks to 140 new validators capable of accepting payment by credit card and QR code, which will be installed on the front and rear of all vehicles. The STS will also acquire 120 validators for paratransit to replace its token payment system and simplify fare management. Passengers will be able to use Wi-Fi on board buses thanks to the acquisition and installation of a 5G/LTE modem communication system.

The projects will improve the capacity, quality and safety of the city of Sherbrooke, Quebec, existing public transit network while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“When we invest in public transit, we're not only fighting climate change, we're also investing in the well-being of local residents. Like the people of Sherbrooke, who will soon have access to a more modern, reliable and efficient bus service. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference to their everyday lives,” said Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez.

“This is further proof that our government is massively supporting public transit in our regions. By offering direct benefits such as a 100 percent electric service adapted to the reality of its users, we are investing in improved services and quality of life for Quebecers,” said Deputy Premier of Quebec and Minister of Transports and Sustainable Mobility Geneviève Guilbault.

The government of Quebec is investing C$12.5 million (US$9.3 million) and the government of Canada is investing C$9 million (US$6.7 million) through the Programme d’aide gouvernementale aux infrastructures de transport collectif. The STS is contributing C$1.6 million (US$1.2 million).

The funding brings the government of Quebec’s support for the STS to approximately C$115.2 million (US$85.2 million) since 2019. This amount includes:

Up to 40 electric buses from the contract to acquire up to 1,229 electric city buses from Nova Bus announced on May 8, 2023

C$4.7 million (US$3.5 million) from the one-time C$400 million (US$295.9 million) budget envelope allocated to public transit organizations to support the recovery of services hit hard by health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Sherbrooke, 53 percent of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation so we need to work on moving away from the single-occupant car and towards active and public transportation. Today's investment will not only support the Société de transport de Sherbrooke in its efforts to completely electrify its bus fleet but will also enable it to offer a more efficient and reliable service to the population. By modernizing our public transit infrastructure, we're making it easier and more convenient for residents to choose environmentally friendly means of getting around,” said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke Élisabeth Brière.

“The Société de transport de Sherbrooke is very grateful for the support offered today by the governments of Canada and Quebec. In addition to the technological advances they will enable, these investments will help us deploy a public transit network that meets our ambitions, is accessible and innovative and is in line with our strategic objectives. The entire population of Sherbrooke will benefit from these projects,” said STS President Laure Letarte-Lavoie.