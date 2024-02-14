CTE now accepting early bird applications for ZEB Con 2024

The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) has begun accepting early bird registration for the Zero Emission Bus Conference (ZEB Con), taking place Aug. 27 through Aug. 29, 2024, in downtown Philadelphia, Pa.

Interested participants that register on the conference website can take advantage of the $400 early bird discount and secure their spot at this event. The conference will cover all things community advocacy, electrifying a full depot and managing ongoing ZEB operations and the road to zero-emission transportation.

CTE is also inviting all bus and shuttle fleets owners to apply to give a session presentation by submitting an abstract about their ZEB fleet. Presentations may relate to public or private battery or fuel cell electric fleets at transit agencies, universities, schools, airports and other relevant transportation sectors.

Registration for ZEB Con's three-day event includes:

Panel sessions: Current ZEB owners deep-dive into topics such as selecting the right ZEB technology, managing mixed propulsion fleets, planning first-time electric charging infrastructure projects, coordinating training efforts and financing options, among many others

Current ZEB owners deep-dive into topics such as selecting the right ZEB technology, managing mixed propulsion fleets, planning first-time electric charging infrastructure projects, coordinating training efforts and financing options, among many others Keynote speakers: Industry leaders and experts share their insights on the latest trends in bus electrification

Industry leaders and experts share their insights on the latest trends in bus electrification Exposition hall: Manufacturers, suppliers and service providers in the electric bus industry showcase their solutions

Manufacturers, suppliers and service providers in the electric bus industry showcase their solutions Networking dinner: Attendees build relationships with peers over dinner at the iconic Franklin Institute.

In addition to the standard program, ZEB Con attendees will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive tours of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's (SEPTA) Midvale, Frankford and Southern Bus districts. The tours will provide an up-close look at the agency’s new fuel cell electric bus (FCEB) program, existing trackless trolley program and new modernization initiative and large-scale battery-electric bus (BEB) charging infrastructure.

“Attending ZEB Con proved invaluable,” said Chris Ackerman, senior marketing manager at Victor Valley Transit Authority. “Witnessing diverse zero-emission bus types firsthand, learning the pros and cons of BEBs and FCEBs and delving into maintenance considerations have equipped me to confidently engage in conversations about this next zero-emission chapter.”

Registration for the conference can be found on ZEB Con's website.