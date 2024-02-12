Government of Canada, city of Regina make combined investment of C$52.2 million to help city of Regina transition to zero-emission fleet

A combined investment of C$52.2 million (US$38.8 million) from the government of Canada and the city of Regina, Saskatchewan, will allow the city of Regina to purchase 20 zero-emission buses and related charging infrastructure.

The 20 new 40-foot battery-electric buses will replace current diesel-powered ones in the city of Regina’s public transit fleet during the next three years. This project will also see the completion of upgrades to the Transit Operations Center and the Transit Maintenance Facility to support the dispatching of buses and drivers to their designated routes. The investment will support the city of Regina’s transition to zero-emission public transit infrastructure and contribute to Canada’s net-zero emissions targets.

“I am proud that we are able to support this project that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while helping the residents of Regina get around conveniently, affordably and comfortably. We will continue supporting transit services that make lives better for Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

“Sustainability is essential for the future environmental and economic well-being of our city. We appreciate the federal government’s investment and support, as the city of Regina transitions to an electric transit system. Becoming a net-zero community by 2050 requires us to shift practices in many areas and these 20 electric buses will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 9.21 percent, as well as decrease operating expenses in the long term,” said City of Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

The government of Canada and the city of Regina are both investing C$26.1 million (US$19.4 million) in the project. The government of Canada’s funding is coming through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF).

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero-emission transit buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada’s net-zero emissions targets. The fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s (CIB) Zero-emission Bus Initiative, through which the CIB has committed more than C$1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion) to supporting the deployment of zero-emission buses.