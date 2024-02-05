AECOM awarded prime consultant contract for OC Transpo electric bus garage.

AECOM has been appointed by the city of Ottawa, Ontario, as prime consultant for the development of a new electric bus garage as a part of the Ottawa-Carleton Regional Transit Commission’s (OC Transpo) Zero Emission Bus Project. The multi-year project aims to convert the city’s bus fleet from diesel to zero-emission by 2036, with the goal of keeping transportation efficient and affordable for commuters.

“We are drawing on more than 15 years of North American experience in zero-emission technology to support the city of Ottawa’s transition to greener transit,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “The city’s investment in their energy transition to zero-emission vehicles is one of the most impactful actions it can take to meet its reduction targets.”

As the prime consultant, the firm has teamed up with local partners GRC Architects to provide building and site infrastructure for the planning, design and construction administration. The new Zero Emission Bus facility located at the St. Laurent Boulevard Campus will house and charge 84 of the city’s new electric buses.

“We have a proven track record of collaborating on a variety of decarbonization projects for transit agencies, municipalities and private organizations,” said Walter Gaudet, AECOM’s regional business line lead for buildings + places Canada. “Our experience designing LEED-certified bus facilities means we understand the unique requirements of evolving transit operations and maintenance facilities.”

This project will play a major role in the city’s Climate Change Master Plan, an overarching framework which addresses the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and respond to the current and future effects of climate change. The plan aims to transition Ottawa into a clean, renewable and resilient city by 2050 through the implementation of short, mid and long-term reduction targets.