Volvo completes acquisition of Proterra's Powered business line

The Volvo Group has completed its aquisition of the Proterra Inc. and Proterra Operating Company Inc. battery business.

The acquisition, which was made at a purchase price of $210 million before adjustment for inventory level at closing, includes a development center for battery modules and packs in California and an assembly factory in Greer, S.C.

"These assets and the skills and competence of the Proterra team are a great complement to our current footprint and enables us to accelerate our battery-electric roadmap even further," said Lars Stenqvist, CTO Volvo Group.

Volvo intends to run Proterra as a going concern and deliver to selected customers.

The transaction will have no material impact on the Volvo Group's financial performance.