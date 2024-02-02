  • Subscribe
    Volvo completes acquisition of Proterra's Powered business line

    Feb. 2, 2024
    The acquisition contract includes a development center for battery modules and packs in California and an assembly factory in Greer, S.C.
    Proterra&apos;s ZX5 Next-Generation Battery-Electric Transit Vehicle.
    The Volvo Group has completed its aquisition of the Proterra Inc. and Proterra Operating Company Inc. battery business.

    The acquisition, which was made at a purchase price of $210 million before adjustment for inventory level at closing, includes a development center for battery modules and packs in California and an assembly factory in Greer, S.C.

    "These assets and the skills and competence of the Proterra team are a great complement to our current footprint and enables us to accelerate our battery-electric roadmap even further," said Lars Stenqvist, CTO Volvo Group.

    Volvo intends to run Proterra as a going concern and deliver to selected customers.  

    The transaction will have no material impact on the Volvo Group's financial performance.

