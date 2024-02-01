Government of Canada, FortisAlberta, make combined investment of C$550,092 for Alberta Municipality Constellation project

The government of Canada and FortisAlberta are making a combined investment of C$550,092 (US$409,788) for the Alberta Municipality Constellation project.

The Alberta Municipality Constellation project is a comprehensive study to inform the procurement and deployment of zero-emission buses for nine transit agencies — Airdrie, Banff/Bow Valley, Fort Saskatchewan, Hinton, Leduc, Rocky View, Spruce Grove, Strathcona County and Whitecourt — in Edmonton, Alberta through the assessment of economic, technical and environmental elements associated with this transition. The study, led by CUTRIC and FortisAlberta, is conducted in collaboration with local municipalities and the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE).

The project will guide local transit agencies in planning for the integration of zero-emission buses in the coming years and provide a modeling study of regional energy requirements to ensure needs can be met. Once completed, the results will be shared with all participating communities, extending the benefits of the project.

“When we invest in Alberta, we must consider both the current and the future generations of our province. Our government remains committed to achieving net-zero by 2050 and we will achieve this goal by funding clean public transit projects, such as this collaboration with FortisAlberta, OSPE, CUTRIC and local transit agencies. This project will foster a cleaner, quieter and more efficient commuting experience for Albertans, all while advancing our collective efforts to combat climate change,” said Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Center Randy Boissonnault.

“We are committed to assisting municipalities within our service area in their efforts to decarbonize their transit fleets. Our collaboration is designed to offer a comprehensive analytical framework that evaluates economic impacts and devises energy management strategies for seamless integration into Alberta’s electrical grid. Leveraging our proficiency in distribution grid planning, FortisAlberta will evaluate and mitigate challenges related to grid capacity and voltage constraints associated with municipal fleet decarbonization. This initiative will facilitate the efficient and effective utilization of current distribution infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable transition to greener transit solutions,” said Vice President of Engineering at FortisAlberta Curtis Eck.

The government of Canada is contributing C$440,074 (US$327,769) to the project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). FortisAlberta is contributing C$110,018 (US$81,941).

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero-emission transit buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada’s net-zero emissions targets. The fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s (CIB) Zero-emission Bus Initiative, through which the CIB has committed more than C$1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion) to supporting the deployment of zero-emission buses.

The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) has been supporting Canadian municipalities with their fleet transition. The consortium’s mission is to support the commercialization of technologies through industry-led collaborative research, development, demonstration and integration projects that bring innovative design to Canada’s low-carbon smart mobility ecosystem.

“This first-of-its-kind project symbolizes the power of collaboration, bringing together municipalities and FortisAlberta to pave the way for zero-emission vehicles in the years ahead. Through this endeavor, we aim to not only address the evolving energy needs of these regions, but also serve as a catalyst for positive change in the realm of sustainable transportation. We are confident the outcomes of this study will guide our partner agencies in strategic planning and decision-making, fostering a cleaner, greener future for communities in Alberta. We at CUTRIC are excited to lead the way toward innovative and climate-friendly public transportation,” said Josipa Petrunić, president and CEO of CUTRIC.